Samajwadi Party Ends I-PAC Deal Ahead Of UP Polls Amid Legal Trouble For Consultancy Firm & TMC Setback

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Lucknow: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, scheduled to be held in 2027, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party has decided to cancel its contract with political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC.) Notably, I-PAC was also TMC's political firm.

The I-PAC team was supposed to be working specifically for the Samajwadi Party in seats where the margin of defeat was very low last time, reported NDTV.

Reportedly, Akhilesh Yadav was not fully convinced about hiring I-PAC. The firm had made a presentation to the party leadership, reportedly at the suggestion of the Trinamool Congress, but discussions did not move beyond that stage and no formal agreement was signed.

The development comes after the arrest of I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged financial irregularities linked to a coal smuggling case in West Bengal, reportedly Moneycontrol.

Notably, the Delhi court on April 30, 2026 granted regular bail to Chandel, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) didn’t opposed the plea.

"The deal was already in turmoil after the Election Commission raided our offices and the director (Vinesh Chandel) was arrested," NDTV quoted a source as saying.

However, the party may still consider other professional agencies, possibly led by former I-PAC associates, as it gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections.