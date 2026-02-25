Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Ropes In I-PAC For 2027 UP Assembly Election Strategy

Lucknow: Stepping up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and a direct political contest with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has engaged leading political consultancy firm I-PAC to design and execute the party’s campaign strategy across the state.

Confirming the move, SP national vice-president Kironmoy Nanda told this reporter that the I-PAC team has already begun work on the ground.

“The I-PAC team has started working in Uttar Pradesh. They are meeting stakeholders at different levels, interacting with party workers, social groups and local influencers, and mapping district-wise political realities,” Nanda said. “They will help us fine-tune our campaign at the district and booth level, suggest outreach plans, craft clear messaging and even coin catchy slogans that connect with people’s everyday issues. The focus is on taking the party’s message to the last voter and building a strong ground connect well before the elections.”

Prashant Kishor founded the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which is currently led by Pratik Jain, who is serving as a key strategist and leader.

Party sources said I-PAC teams have begun informal consultations with local leaders in several districts to identify weak pockets and potential swing areas. Feedback from these interactions will be used to redesign the party’s narrative on issues such as unemployment, law and order and rising prices.

According to sources, Akhilesh first met I-PAC team members including Jain in New Delhi in December 2025. Jain held another round of talks during Akhilesh’s recent visit to West Bengal, following which the Samajwadi Party finalised the engagement.

Party leaders confirm that Akhilesh Yadav will kick off party’s campaign from Noida on March 28 with a PDA participation rally -almost a year ahead of the Assembly elections. Party insiders believe the choice of Noida, part of the politically sensitive western Uttar Pradesh belt, is a strategic call to signal seriousness and early mobilisation.

For Akhilesh, the 2027 contest is being seen within the party as a do or die battle. After the gains in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he is pushing for an all out effort to return to power in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from roping in multiple agencies, party office bearers have been asked to intensify contact with booth level workers and submit detailed ground reports.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party won 111 seats but fell far short of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s tally of 255 seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party won 37 seats, a performance leaders cite as a morale booster. Akhilesh has stepped up attacks on the BJP government over law and order, corruption and unemployment, and has been directly targeting the chief minister.

I-PAC has previously worked for several political parties. When Prashant Kishore was at the helm of affairs he had crafted the Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 with the slogan 27 saal UP behaal. However, the campaign was later curtailed after the Samajwadi Party and Congress entered into an alliance. The Congress managed to win only seven seats, while the Samajwadi Party was reduced to 47 seats in that election.