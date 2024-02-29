Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Responds To CBI Summons In Mining Scam; Offers Co-Operation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

In response to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) summons related to the mining scam, Samajwadi Party President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sent a reply on Thursday, indicating his willingness to cooperate in the investigation.

Sources reveal that in the letter to the investigating agency, Akhilesh expressed his readiness for interrogation through video conferencing and the recording of his statement.

The SP leader has also confirmed sending the response.

Akhilesh's reply reportedly stated, "I am ready to cooperate in the investigation. I can connect from Lucknow or through video conferencing."

Talking to reporters in Lucknow he questioned the timing of the notice, asking why it was issued just before the elections.

Furthermore, he raised concerns about the lack of information sought in the five years post-2019 and inquired about the CBI's specific queries regarding the matter.

Addressing the issue of cross-voting by SP MLAs, Akhilesh Yadav commented on the alleged betrayers within the party, stating, "Those who talk sweetly in front and then leave you feel cheated. How will we know about them?"

What is mining scam?

The mining scam dates back to the tenure of the SP government, during which mining leases were allegedly granted arbitrarily, bypassing e-tendering processes and violating rules.

At that time Mining Department was under Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Gyatri Prajapati was his Deputy Minister of Mining Department.

In 2012, 17 leases were awarded, with the mining department under Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Subsequently, during Mineral Minister Gayatri Prajapati's term, an additional 32 leases were issued. The irregularities prompted legal action, and on May 7, 2015, following a petition filed by Vijay Dwivedi Advocate, 49 leases were canceled by the High Court.

However, mining reportedly continued in some districts despite the cancellations.

The matter escalated further when, on June 20, 2016, the High Court canceled all mining leases in the state, including 63 in Hamirpur. Subsequent to evidence-backed complaints, the High Court ordered a CBI investigation on July 28, 2016.

The CBI, after on-site inspections, interrogations, and file examinations, registered a case against 11 individuals.