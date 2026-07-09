Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Demands Judicial Probe Into Ram Temple Trust, Says Resignations Cannot End Donation Theft Case

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday intensified his attack on the BJP and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust over the alleged Ram Temple donation theft, demanding that the trust be dissolved and the entire matter investigated through a judicial inquiry.

In a post on X, Yadav said merely accepting resignations would not be enough to close the controversy. He said the entire trust should be dissolved and subjected to an independent judicial probe.

Questioning the police investigation, the SP chief said the manner in which the accused were allegedly welcomed by police had raised several questions. He argued that if a driver could be held responsible in a case, the owner should also be held accountable.

Yadav also questioned the investigation process, asking how a person's name, which did not figure in the interim report, appeared in the final report. He further claimed that the individual on whom most of the blame had been placed did not appear to be the principal offender according to the findings of the report.

He said action against lower-level employees alone would not ensure justice and that accountability should also be fixed on those who had entrusted them with responsibility. He demanded a judicial investigation into all land transactions and other decisions approved under the signatures of those who have resigned from the trust, saying resignation should not become a route to escape responsibility.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also called for close monitoring of the future activities and foreign travel of those found guilty in the case to ensure that no one evades the investigation.

Describing the issue as one linked to the faith of 1.4 billion Indians, Yadav said any attempt to cover up the matter would be unacceptable and insisted that every aspect of the alleged irregularities be investigated transparently.

Targeting the BJP, he also claimed that the party was facing internal unrest and alleged that several of its leaders were in touch with opposition parties. He, however, did not name any individuals in support of the claim.