Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Modi Govt Of Poor Preparation Behind Nationwide LPG Crisis | File Photo

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today accused the Modi government of poor preparations leading to the LPG crisis in the country.

Taking a swipe at the BJP pitch to make India a vishwaguru, he said, "They keep playing vishwaguru and saying we won't let war happen but they did nothing. Now we are dealing with 'lapata gas', LPG."

Yadav was in the city to participate in a party event, Vision India, showcasing the party's national agenda on various fronts.

Demanding to know what the government had done to prepare for the shortage of LPG all over the country, he said, "Everyone is affected."

Calling the BJP a "gang", he alleged that Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath refused to let the Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati take a holy bath in the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. And when the deputy chief ministers said they will apologise, Yogi threatened to evict them from his cabinet, he claimed. "It is not a party, it's a gang," he said.

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Asked about the allegedly derogatory inclusion of "Pandit" as one of the options in the UP police services recruitment examination on March 14, Yadav countered, "Why do their underground people draft such (question) papers?"

Asked about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray's opposition to migration of north Indians to Mumbai, he said he had very good relations with Thackeray. "It could be a strategy to get votes or it could be an emotional thing," but it is only "when you let people come, progress happens," he said.

Criticising sectarian politics in the country, Yadav said he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from Maharashtra next time instead of UP.

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In fact, Uttar Pradesh was making the best museum for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra. Indicating his desire to build a large park in the Maratha king's name in Allahabad, he said, "We have a very deep connection with him."

Yadav alleged that the Election Commission (EC) worked hand-in-glove with the central government to eliminate names of voters. He claimed that the EC was working arbitrarily, citing Yogi's claim that four crore Hindus have been affected by the EC's S.I.R (special intensive revision) process.

About the opposition to the inclusion of Hindi in Maharashtra schools, Yadav said, "I am in favour of all Indian languages. These days, technology has made access to all languages so easy."

Asked if he shared NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar's suspicion of sabotage in the plane crash that led to NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar 's death, Yadav said it was natural to harbour doubts in such accident cases. Pawar's suggestions should be accepted and truth must come out.