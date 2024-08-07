Salman Khurshid Declines Comment After His 'What's Happening In Bangladesh Can Happen Here' Statement

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid | File Photo

Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid declined comment to media on Wednesday (August 7) just a day after he said a Bangladesh-like situation may arise in India as well. In a video posted by news agency ANI, Khurshid can be seen resisting journalists' attempts to take a comment from him. In the video, Khurshid can be seen wearing a lawyer's attire.

In spite of several questions from journalists about his statement, the veteran leader did not budge and was seen requesting journalists to back away. However, he was heard making an assertion that whatever he wishes to say, he always says in public.

"...I say whatever I say in public, never in private..." he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On his reported statement 'Violent protests like Bangladesh possible in India', Congress leader Salman Khurshid says, "...I say whatever I say in public, never in private..." pic.twitter.com/HZpoZwTqWR — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

What did Salman Khurshid say about Bangladesh?

On Tuesday, Khurshid was in news for saying that what happened in Bangladesh can happen in India today.

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled her country on August 5 following weeks of massive, nationwide protests against reserved quotas in government jobs. The protests soon assumed an anti-government tone. This marked the end of Hasina's 15-year rule in the South Asian nation.

When he drew similarities between situation in Bangladesh and that in India, Khurshid was speaking at a book launch ceremony. The ceremony saw launch of the book 'Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims.' written by academic Mujibur Rehman.

"Everything may look normal in Kashmir. Everything may look normal here. We may be celebrating the victory, although of course some people believe that that victory or that success of 2024 was perhaps only marginal, perhaps a lot more needs to be done," said Khurshid

"The fact remains that under the surface there is something," he said.

"What's happening in Bangladesh can happen here... the spread in our country prevents things blowing up in the manner in which they've blown up in Bangladesh," said the Congress leader.