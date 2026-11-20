Salim Fruitwala, Chhota Shakeel’s Brother-In-Law, Allegedly Seen Dancing At Son’s Wedding; Video Goes Viral |

A video purportedly showing Salim Fruitwala, brother-in-law of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, dancing at his son’s wedding has gone viral on social media. The clip shows currency notes being showered on him as he dances, though the exact date and location of the event remain unclear.

In the viral video, one can see Salim dancing with the guests at a program. "Ye dil tumhare pyaar ka maara hai dosto," song can be heard playing in the background as he enjoys dancing at the function. Other guests can be seen showering notes as he continues dancing with joy. The 20-second clip recorded by one of the guests shows Salim enjoying every moment at the function.

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Who Is Salim Fruitwala?

Fruitwala, also known as Mohammad Salim Qureshi or Salim Fruit, is married to Chhota Shakeel’s sister. Investigating agencies have previously taken action against him in cases linked to alleged extortion, property grabbing and money laundering. On August 4, 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him in connection with the alleged terrorist activities and terror-funding operations of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

The video has surfaced at a time when another alleged aide of Dawood Ibrahim has made headlines after being killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh.

Dawood Ibrahim Aide Killed In UP Encounter

Naseem Durrani, a 37-year-old gangster accused of shooting dead a man near the office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra earlier this week, was killed in an encounter with the police.

Durrani, who was allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company, was killed during a joint operation by the Delhi Police and the Noida Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

He was accused of firing around 20 rounds at 26-year-old Sameer in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas on November 16. Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad, was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigators suspect the murder was linked to an ongoing gang rivalry between the groups led by Durrani and Haroon Saifi. Sameer was also allegedly involved in criminal activities and had recently been detained by district police for questioning in another case. He was released after interrogation.

Durrani’s Alleged D-Company Links

Durrani, who also used the alias Rizwan, was reportedly in contact with Chhota Shakeel, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim. Shakeel had allegedly assigned him the task of killing jailed gangster Chhota Rajan in 2016.

Durrani was also arrested in a case involving threats to Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah. He faced more than 20 criminal cases, including those related to murder, attempted murder and robbery.

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