Sadhguru kicks off mystical road journey through United States

Does the legacy of a land have an influence on its people? How does human suffering of centuries past impact the present and the future? Uncomfortable questions that few would attempt to answer - unless of course you are a Mystic with a deep understanding of Life and how this Living Planet is a constant interplay of influences on everything it nurtures.

In a 6,000-mile journey that will explore both the internal and external landscapes of the United States, Sadhguru will ride from Tennessee through over 15 states to explore the history, culture and lives of the indigenous Native Americans. 'Of Motorcycles and a Mystic' is an exploration of the legacy that was native to America before the advent of European explorers in the 15th century. Since the arrival of the settlers, America has welcomed the world to her shores, scripting a national destiny of innovation, commerce, adventure and creativity for over 200 years as the country focused on robust nation building.