Sadhguru kicks off mystical road journey through United States

Does the legacy of a land have an influence on its people? How does human suffering of centuries past impact the present and the future? Uncomfortable questions that few would attempt to answer - unless of course you are a Mystic with a deep understanding of Life and how this Living Planet is a constant interplay of influences on everything it nurtures.
In a 6,000-mile journey that will explore both the internal and external landscapes of the United States, Sadhguru will ride from Tennessee through over 15 states to explore the history, culture and lives of the indigenous Native Americans. 'Of Motorcycles and a Mystic' is an exploration of the legacy that was native to America before the advent of European explorers in the 15th century. Since the arrival of the settlers, America has welcomed the world to her shores, scripting a national destiny of innovation, commerce, adventure and creativity for over 200 years as the country focused on robust nation building.
Sadhguru revealed his profound connection with the land of Native America."I was drawn to this place not for its beauty but more for its pain. In 1999, I was at the Center Hill Lake and I happened to encounter a frozen spirit, bleeding with pain. And it was then I started noticing how there's such a deep sense of pain in many parts of this land, which whether we are conscious of it or not, will play out in human lives. Untold suffering will simply happen without any reason," said Sadhguru who established the Isha Institute of Inner-sciences on the spectacular Cumberland Plateau, which had at one time belonged to the Cherokee tribe of Native Americans.
"It's much later that I came to know historically this is known as a Trail of Tears," he said referring to the region. "Like we have witnessed in many places, those who are in tune with what's around them, the quality of those people, whether it's joy or pain, wherever they sit and stand, it sticks around."
Sadhguru's month-long trail is an attempt to delve deeper into an indigenous cultural mosaic that has captured the imagination of people not just in America but the world over, for centuries. Known for their intimate connection with the elements, Native Americans have an intuitive understanding and a heightened sense of perception that governs every aspect of their unique culture. Sadhguru's trail will explore elements of similarity between Indian and Native American mysticism both of which are deeply rooted in the elements.
Sadhguru began his journey today on Mahalaya Amavasya, an auspicious day of ancestral remembrance. Originating at the Isha Institute of Inner-sciences, Sadhguru's journey will take him through Cherokee lands, Comanche country and the Mighty Mississippi passing through the states of Illinois, Missouri, New Mexico, Colorado and circling back to Tennessee. People around the world can tune into Sadhguru mobile app for all the exclusive updates from this mystical journey.
According to the US Census Bureau, 1.5% of the American population comprises Native Americans and Native Alaskans - an estimated 4.5 million people.