 Sadhguru Gets Big Relief As Supreme Court Halts Action Against Isha Foundation
A professor has alleged that Sadhguru's Isha Foundation has kept his two daughers captive at 'Isha Yoga Centre' in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Isha Foundation has refuted these allegations. Supreme Court of India has now taken over the case.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) Spiritual leader Sadhguru | Isha Foundation

Spiritual leader Sadhguru got relief on Thursday (October 3) as Supreme Court of India paused Madras High Court order which had directed police in Tamil Nadu to investigate cases against Isha Foundation, Sadhguru's organisation. The apex court has now taken over the case and has police to file a status report.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, heard Isha Foundation's plea against the decision of Madras High Court. Senior advoicate Mukul Rohatgi represented Isha Foundation.

What Is The Case Against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation?

The case against Isha Foundation has been initiated by S Kamaraj, a retired professor who approached Madras High Court alleging that his daughters Geeta (42) and Lata (39) were 'brainwashed to reside at Isha Yoga Centre' in Coimbatore. Kamaraj further said that Isha Foundation didn't allow the girls to maintain contact with the family. He accused Isha Foundation of having held his daughters captive.

On September 30, Madras High Court passed an interim order on habeas corpus petition. Kamaraj had asked the court to direct police to produce his daughters in court.

Isha Foundation Denies Allegations

Isha Foundation has already denied the allegations. It said on Wednesday that it does not force anyone to marry or take up monkhood.

"Isha Foundation was founded by Sadhguru to impart yoga and spirituality to people. We believe that adult individual human beings have the freedom and the wisdom to choose their path. We do not ask people to get married or take up monkhood as these are individual choices. Isha Yoga Center is home to thousands who are not monks and a few who have taken Brahmacharya or Monkhood," it said on Wednesday.

article-image

The foundation claimed that both the women were staying at the centre of their own volition.

There was no immediate reaction on Sadhguru's official handle on social media platform X following the Suprme Court decision.

