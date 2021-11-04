Sadhguru appeals for revocation of firecracker ban, says slaughterhouses kill animals, not Diwali

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Thursday again appealed for the revocation of the ban on firecrackers "for the sake of children".

"If you are an animal-loving, ecologically sensitive human being, you should cut daily meat consumption. One day of joy let the children have it," Sadhguru tweeted appearing to be an appeal.

He said in the video that it is a “sudden concern for animals and birds” as “every day we are slaughtering over 200 million animals on this planet for our food”. “If we eat half the meat that we are eating, every day you can save 100 million animals. If you are an animal lover, that’s what you should do,” he suggested in the clip.

“You should go to the slaughterhouses and understand that the kebab you ate was an animal some time ago. The beef roast was a very lovable animal and the chicken you are eating was a bird,” he said.

Earlier, he Sadhguru had tweeted: "We cannot speak of human wellbeing without finding and implementing solutions to the detrimental ramifications of human activity. Only by raising human consciousness can we vow to revitalize the ecological state of our planet."

Sadhguru said, "Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers."

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 04:33 PM IST