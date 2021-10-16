SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condemns forced entry of Taliban in Kabul Gurudwara

Heavily armed fighters claiming to be from special unit of Taliban forcibly entered Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita at Karte Parwan in Kabul and intimidated members of the Sikh community present there, Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, said on Friday.

He said around 2pm on Friday, “heavily armed officials claiming to be from Special Unit of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan forcibly entered the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita located at Karte Parwan, Kabul”.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the attack and urged the Central government to take the matter to international forum.



"I strongly condemn this. Government of India should take this matter to international forum that Sikhs and other religious minorities are being attacked", Badal said.

Earlier this month, Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul was vandalised by Taliban fighters, according to reports. India had raised its concern over the incident.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said that the incident had raised concerns not just for India but for the world.



Saturday, October 16, 2021, 06:51 PM IST