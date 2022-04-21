Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi over 'future role in Congress': Here's all you need to know

Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot met with party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday in the national capital.

The meeting was over Pilot's future role in Rajasthan and in the Congress party ahead of Assembly elections in the state, sources told NDTV.

Sources also said that the Congress president will soon take a call on Pilot's role and responsibilities.

Pilot's meeting with Gandhi comes amid the ongoing intra-party deliberations to evolve a long-term strategy and discuss the plan presented by poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Earlier this month, Pilot had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and according to sources, they had discussed with them the political situation in Rajasthan, ways to strengthen the party in the state, organisational elections, upcoming polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the revival of the party.

Sources close to Pilot told news agency PTI that he is keen on remaining active and involved in strengthening the party in Rajasthan, but has reiterated that he is willing to take on any role the party asks him to.

The last posts Pilot held were those of Rajasthan Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister, both of which he lost when he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2020.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 06:29 PM IST