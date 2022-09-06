Sachin Pilot birthday: Here's a look back at Rajasthan leader's two-decade-long political career

Sachin Pilot | File photo

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot in his nearly two decade long career has seen many tumoltous episodes. He is not a leader to mince his words and to simply bear with high handedness but is loyal to his idealogy.

As the State assembly polls and Congress Party president polls inch closer, the leader has been in news more. He is often talking about strengthening the party.

Pilot, who almost brought down Congress government in state because of his rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot, will be celebrating his 45th birthday on September 7.

Ahead of his birthday, thousands of supporters are expected to reach Jaipur to mark the celebrations. Meanwhile, let's take a look at his colourful career.

Born to former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot and his wife Rama, Sachin before joining politics worked for Delhi bureau of British Broadcasting Corporation and another American corporation for two years.

In 2004, he finally entered politics at the age of 26 and contested General Assembly polls on Congress ticket from Dausa constituency. He won the polls and became the youngest Indian to become Member of Parliament.

In 2009, he contested Lok Sabha polls from Ajmer and defeated BJP's candidate by a margin of 76,000 votes but lost in the next election held in 2014.

Following that, he contested Rajasthan's assembly polls in 2018 from Tonk constituency and won. Everyone unanimously opined that he led Congress to victory in state. While the rumour mills were abuzz stating he would get Chief Ministerial post, he was later sworn in as Deputy CM.

Pilot, who was commissioned as an officer of Territorial Army in 2012, was sacked by Congress and as Deputy CM after his rebellion against Gehlot. Motion was initiated by Rajasthan assembly speaker to disqualify rebelling MLAs but Pilot approached High Court.

Despite rumours of him joining BJP like his former colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, his loyalty has remained with the Congress party. With Pilot making his rivalry with Gehlot clear, it will be interesting to see what unfolds for him.