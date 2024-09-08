Sabarkantha Viral Video: Couple Stranded On Top Of Car In Flood Water, Miraculously Saved By Rescue Teams

@Jigneshgadhavi

A couple in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha faced a terrifying situation when their car got stuck in the middle of a river due to heavy rains. The incident happened after the water level suddenly rose because of the ongoing floods, leaving the couple stranded on the top of the car.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the couple speaking to each other while stranded over top of the car.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the couple had been travelling in their car when they were caught off guard by the strong water current while crossing the river near Vadiyavir Bhootiya in Idar taluka.

As the water rushed in, their car became submerged, forcing them to climb onto the roof to avoid being swept away by the rising water. For hours, they remained stranded on top of the car, holding on as waves surged around them.

Local residents, noticing the couple’s plight, attempted to help but were unable to reach them because of the fast-moving water. The rescue operation was further complicated by the strong river current, making it difficult to approach the car safely.

As the situation became critical, local authorities were alerted, and fire brigade teams from Idar and Himmatnagar were called to the scene. The rescue team, along with the SDM, Mamlatdar, police, and local people, worked together to save the couple. After waiting for the water flow to slow down, the rescuers managed to bring both the man and woman to safety.

Thankfully, no one was injured, and the couple was safely rescued from the top of their car.