Sabarimala Temple won't be open for public: Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed that the Sabarimala Temple will not be opened for public for the monthly pooja and its festival will also be cancelled.

"In the meeting with Sabarimala tantri and Travancore Devaswom Board, it has been decided that Sabarimala Temple will not be opened for public for the monthly pooja and temple festival will also be cancelled," said Surendran.

This comes after Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu on Wednesday said that Sabarimala Temple festival will commence from June 19.

"Sabarimala temple opens on June 14 evening for monthly puja. We discussed with both 'tantris' of the temple. With their consultation and cooperation we decided this. As of now, we are going ahead with monthly puja and temple festival scheduled from June 19," said Vasu.

"As per the present schedule, the temple festival is to commence on June 19, before that there will be monthly puja from June 14. The Arat ceremony will be conducted on June 20 at Pampa river," he added.