e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex tumbles 621.31 pts to end at 59,601.84; Nifty slumps 179.35 pts to 17,745.90
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Sabarimala temple: Man arrested for assaulting activist Bindhu Ammini

Mohandas was arrested by the Kozhikode police based on a written complaint by the activist.
IANS
In this photo taken on January 11, 2019, Bindu Ammini (R) and Kanakadurga (L), the two Indian women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple | (Photo by STR / AFP) / TO GO WITH India-women-temple-politics,INTERVIEW by Chintha Mary Anil

In this photo taken on January 11, 2019, Bindu Ammini (R) and Kanakadurga (L), the two Indian women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple | (Photo by STR / AFP) / TO GO WITH India-women-temple-politics,INTERVIEW by Chintha Mary Anil

Advertisement

A man was arrested on Thursday on charge of assaulting activist Bindhu Ammini, who shot into prominence by entering the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court in 2019 allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine.

She was attacked by a man at the Kozhikode beach on Wednesday evening.

Mohandas was arrested by the Kozhikode police based on a written complaint by the activist.

According to a sources, even though the issue was settled by police on Wednesday, the activist arrived at the local police station this morning with a complaint and the man was arrested.

Apparently, last month Ammini was in the news when an auto rickshaw hit her while she was walking.

Even though the police registered a case, no further action was taken against anyone.

She has gone on record saying that she is coming under frequent attacks because she visited the Sabarimala temple.

ALSO READ

Kerala: Devotees allowed holy dip at Sabarimala temple amid easing of curbs Kerala: Devotees allowed holy dip at Sabarimala temple amid easing of curbs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
Advertisement