Sabarimala temple: Man arrested for assaulting activist Bindhu Ammini

A man was arrested on Thursday on charge of assaulting activist Bindhu Ammini, who shot into prominence by entering the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court in 2019 allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine.

She was attacked by a man at the Kozhikode beach on Wednesday evening.

Mohandas was arrested by the Kozhikode police based on a written complaint by the activist.

According to a sources, even though the issue was settled by police on Wednesday, the activist arrived at the local police station this morning with a complaint and the man was arrested.

Apparently, last month Ammini was in the news when an auto rickshaw hit her while she was walking.

Even though the police registered a case, no further action was taken against anyone.

She has gone on record saying that she is coming under frequent attacks because she visited the Sabarimala temple.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 04:28 PM IST