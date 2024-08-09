 S Jaishankar To Commence 3-Day Visit To Maldives Today To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaS Jaishankar To Commence 3-Day Visit To Maldives Today To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

S Jaishankar To Commence 3-Day Visit To Maldives Today To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will begin his three-day official visit to the Maldives, as ties between the two countries have been tense since the nation's pro-China president, Mohamed Muizzu, assumed office.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
(Left to Right) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. | X

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will begin his three-day official visit to the Maldives today. This visit marks the first high-level travel to the country from New Delhi since President Mohamed Muizzu, who is seen as pro-China, assumed office nearly nine months ago, leading to a deterioration in ties between the two countries.

President's Visit To India

FPJ Shorts
S Jaishankar To Commence 3-Day Visit To Maldives Today To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
S Jaishankar To Commence 3-Day Visit To Maldives Today To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
'Neeraj You Are A Truly Great Athlete': Anand Mahindra Lauds Neeraj Chopra For His Javelin Throw Silver Medal At Paris 2024
'Neeraj You Are A Truly Great Athlete': Anand Mahindra Lauds Neeraj Chopra For His Javelin Throw Silver Medal At Paris 2024
Video: Pakistan Shaheens Cricket Team Celebrate As Arshad Nadeem Clinches Historic Gold In Paris 2024 Olympics
Video: Pakistan Shaheens Cricket Team Celebrate As Arshad Nadeem Clinches Historic Gold In Paris 2024 Olympics
UK Riots: ‘Chaos, Fear’ Grip Indian Students As Violent Anti-Immigrant Protests Snowball
UK Riots: ‘Chaos, Fear’ Grip Indian Students As Violent Anti-Immigrant Protests Snowball

Jaishankar's visit follows the June 9 visit of Muizzu to India for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers. It was Muizzu's inaugural official visit to India since assuming office in November last year.

External Minister's Statement

"Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and our vision ''SAGAR'—Security and Growth for All in the Region," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement announcing Jaishankar's visit.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and exploring avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further, the statement read.

Jaishankar had previously visited the Maldives in January 2023. Earlier in May, Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer made an official visit to India and met Jaishankar.

India-Maldives Strained Relations

Relations between India and the Maldives have been under severe strain since Muizzu took charge of the top office. He had campaigned for the presidency on an "India-out" stance.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

The ties strained further after three Maldivian deputy ministers made derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The remarks came after PM Modi posted photos and video of the pristine Lakshadweep Islands on India's west coast in January on his official X handle.

Read Also
Maldives Asks India To Withdraw Military Troops By March 15
article-image

The Maldivian government had then suspended the three ministers after opposition leaders slammed the "appalling language" used by the officials against PM Modi.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Malé.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

S Jaishankar To Commence 3-Day Visit To Maldives Today To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

S Jaishankar To Commence 3-Day Visit To Maldives Today To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

EAM S Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secy David Lammy Discusses Situation In Bangladesh, West Asia Amid...

EAM S Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secy David Lammy Discusses Situation In Bangladesh, West Asia Amid...

Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Urges People To Make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' A Memorable Mass Movement...

Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Urges People To Make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' A Memorable Mass Movement...

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Witness Cloudy Skies With Light Precipitation, Pleasant...

Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Witness Cloudy Skies With Light Precipitation, Pleasant...

Vinesh Phogat's Plea Against Olympic Disqualification To Be Heard In Court of Arbitration For Sports...

Vinesh Phogat's Plea Against Olympic Disqualification To Be Heard In Court of Arbitration For Sports...