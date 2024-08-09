S Jaishankar To Commence 3-Day Visit To Maldives Today To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

(Left to Right) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. | X

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will begin his three-day official visit to the Maldives today. This visit marks the first high-level travel to the country from New Delhi since President Mohamed Muizzu, who is seen as pro-China, assumed office nearly nine months ago, leading to a deterioration in ties between the two countries.

President's Visit To India

Jaishankar's visit follows the June 9 visit of Muizzu to India for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers. It was Muizzu's inaugural official visit to India since assuming office in November last year.

External Minister's Statement

"Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and our vision ''SAGAR'—Security and Growth for All in the Region," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement announcing Jaishankar's visit.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and exploring avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further, the statement read.

Jaishankar had previously visited the Maldives in January 2023. Earlier in May, Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer made an official visit to India and met Jaishankar.

India-Maldives Strained Relations

Relations between India and the Maldives have been under severe strain since Muizzu took charge of the top office. He had campaigned for the presidency on an "India-out" stance.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

The ties strained further after three Maldivian deputy ministers made derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The remarks came after PM Modi posted photos and video of the pristine Lakshadweep Islands on India's west coast in January on his official X handle.

The Maldivian government had then suspended the three ministers after opposition leaders slammed the "appalling language" used by the officials against PM Modi.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Malé.