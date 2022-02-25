Russia-Ukraine war: West Bengal govt sets up control room to help those stranded in war-torn Ukraine

Kolkata: State government on Friday set up a control room for assisting and helping those, including students, from Bengal stranded in Ukraine. The Control room will be functional from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm in two shifts. Control room numbers are 22143526, 1070.

At least 20000 Indians are stranded in Ukraine out of which several students from Bengal had to take shelter in a bunker or underground parking space in Ukraine’s Kyiv.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Debjit Burman who is from East Midnapore said that for the last two days he has been waking up to the sound of bombs and has presently taken shelter in a bunker with other Indians with minimum food and water.

“On Thursday people were seen taking out cash from ATMs for emergencies as banks are closed. Even though I have some money with me but cannot buy anything as the shops are closed. Now I am just counting time to reach back to India,” said Burman.

Burman’s mother Deepa Burman also pleaded from both state and central government to bring her son back to his house.

Sushovan Bera, a medical student in Kyiv, is also presently staying in a bunker with other students claiming that they are constantly trying to connect with the Indian Embassy so that they can reach back to India.

Rumki and Chimki Gangopadhyay from Durgapur are also feeling helpless as most of the time they can’t even connect with their parents.

“We are running out of food and medicines. At a time there is constant sound of firing and bombs and on the other hand there is no electricity and due to feeble network connection we can’t even connect back in India,” mentioned Chumki weeping.

Arkaprava Baidya, from Raidighi, who is staying with other Bengali students at an underground parking space said that they have spoken with the Indian Embassy who has assured of all help at the earliest.

“The Indian Embassy has asked us to keep our bags ready and any moment they will fly us back to India. Some shops which are open are charging high prices for essential commodities and somehow we have to buy them,” claimed Baidya.

Meanwhile, Bitan Basu who had returned to Bagdogra on Thursday said that he has spoken with his friends who are still stuck in Kyiv and said that he have had spent ‘sleepless’ nights even after returning to Bengal due to ‘trauma’.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:58 PM IST