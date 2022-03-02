Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi speaks to President Putin; discussion on safe evacuation of Indians from conflict zones

Amid the growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine following the Russian invasion in multiple cities in Ukraine that has led to the loss of thousands of lives, including civilians as well as one Indian student, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

"The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas," ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs earlier in the day said that Prime Minister Modi has spoken to the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Slovak Republic and Poland regarding safety and facilitation of evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine and more flights, including those of the Indian Air Force (IAF), are being sent to evacuate them from the war-hit country.

On February 26, India announced its evacuation plan 'Operation Ganga' to bring back all the stranded Indian nationals to safety.

On Tuesday, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in intense shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:59 PM IST