Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi has specifically stated that MEA should do everything possible for Indians, says foreign secy Harsh V Shringla

With Ukraine closing its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 4000 Indian nationals have already left Ukraine in the past few days.

During a press conference, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla informed that the MEA control room in Delhi has got 980 calls and 850 emails.

Shringla further informed that a number of steps have been taken to deal with the emerging situation in Ukraine. "We started the registration of Indian nationals in Ukraine about a month ago and based on online registration, we found that 20,000 Indian nationals were there,"he added.

He also said, "One important step MEA has taken is to pursue all universities in Ukraine to conduct online classes and added that PM Modi has specifically stated that the MEA should do everything possible for Indians in Ukraine."

Speaking about the evacuation strategy, Shringla said, "Roadways have been mapped out to evacuate Indian nationals from Kyiv and reach safer places."

"We are in touch with the Ministry of Defence to keep provision for airlift (of Indians) capacity, in regard to the situation in Ukraine," he said further.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin's to be held conversation, Shringla said, "It would be difficult to guess in advance the nature of the conversation between PM Modi and Mr Putin."

"The conversations will be around the situation in Ukraine today," he said.

Apart from PM Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is also expected to speak to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister today, Shringla said.

The foregn secretary said that some sanctions have been imposed on Russia by the UK, US, Australia, Japan among others and explained that we have to see what impacts these sanctions will have on our interests. "Any sanctions will have an impact on our relationship, I think it would be correct to acknowledge that," he added.

"Our Embassy in Ukraine continues to be functional and a number of advisories have been issued by embassies on the situation as it evolves," Shringla said and added that we're consulting universities, student contractors in the process of providing welfare and safety of our students.

The MEA earlier said that teams are being sent to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals.

The Embassy of India in Ukraine accommodated more than 200 Indian students at a school near the Embassy in Kiev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:14 PM IST