Russia-Ukraine War: No Indian left in Kharkiv, focus now on Sumy for evacuation of 600 stuck Indians, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that Indian authorities should be able to clear out everyone from Ukraine's Pisochyn and Kharkiv in the next few hours, adding that no one is left in Kharkiv.

Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India's main focus is now the Sumy region of Ukraine, where more than 600 Indian students are stuck adding that the government hopes to complete evacuation from Pisochyn.

"The embassy will contact those who happen to be there but haven't registered... In nearby Pisochyn...we have moved (evacuated) 298 students, hoping to complete it by today," the ministry said.

Bagchi at a media briefing here on Saturday said that a local ceasefire would help in the evacuation of the Indians.

"Problem is in Sumy. We strongly urge both sides for a ceasefire, hope it happens soon as there is shelling, can risk lives. Indian students are safe in the campus... We have our teams now moving towards the East...Problem is shelling," Bagchi said at a press conference on Saturday as reported by ANI.

“From Pisochyn & Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know no one left in Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation; the best option would be a ceasefire," he added.

The ministry said that five flights have already landed in the past 24 hours with around 2,900 onboard. “Around 13,300 people returned to India so far, and 13 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours," MEA added.

Further raising concerns over the Indian students stranded in Sumy, India, earlier in the day, said that it had urged Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students.

According to Arindam Bagchi, the Ministry and embassies are in regular touch with the students and advised them to take safety precautions.

"We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," Arindam Bagchi said in a Tweet.

The MEA informed that around 20,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine since India issued its first travel advisory in mid-February.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 07:51 PM IST