India

Updated on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student injured in Kyiv firing to be brought back to Delhi tomorrow

FPJ Web Desk
Watch Video: 'No support from Indian embassy yet,' says student who sustained multiple bullet injuries in Ukraine's Kyiv | ANI Photo

31-year-old Harjot Singh, the Indian student who was shot at in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is being brought back to Delhi on Monday, march 7. Harjot will be accompanied by Union Minister VK Singh.

Harjot was trying to escape from Kyiv when he was injured in firing on February 27. He was reportedly taken back to the city and admitted to a hospital.

According to Indian Today report, Harjot is being brought back to India, accompanied by VK Singh, on a C-17 IAF aircraft, which will land at Hindan airforce station in Ghaziabad.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 07:26 PM IST
