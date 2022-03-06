Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student injured in Kyiv firing to be brought back to Delhi tomorrow

31-year-old Harjot Singh, the Indian student who was shot at in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is being brought back to Delhi on Monday, march 7. Harjot will be accompanied by Union Minister VK Singh.

Harjot was trying to escape from Kyiv when he was injured in firing on February 27. He was reportedly taken back to the city and admitted to a hospital.

According to Indian Today report, Harjot is being brought back to India, accompanied by VK Singh, on a C-17 IAF aircraft, which will land at Hindan airforce station in Ghaziabad.

"Harjot Singh, an Indian national who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv and lost his passport, will return to India with us tomorrow," tweets Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh#OperationGanga #RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/uKxDjZgf05 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 07:26 PM IST