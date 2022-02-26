Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Embassy in Slovakia issues advisory for Indians waiting to be evacuated

Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the Embassy of India in Slovakia has issued an advisory for Indias in order to repatriate its citizens from Ukraine via neighbouring borders amid the ongoing Russian invasion that has escalated to full-scale war.

In its advisory, the Embassy has said that Indian nationals who are stuck in Ukraine and wish to cross the border through Vysne Nemcke can fill out the Google Form. However, those not in close proximity to this border crossing point should not fill out the form, the embassy added.

The latest advisory comes as Indian citizens in Ukraine have been advised to not move to any border posts as the situation at various border checkpoints remains highly sensitive.

Earlier in the day, the government said it is focusing on evacuating the Indians through Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania.

Meanwhile, Air India's first evacuation flight departed from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals.

Notably, India had managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

Furthermore, India also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 06:08 PM IST