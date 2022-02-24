Russia-Ukraine war: India wants peace to prevail, no situation promoting a war should arise, says Defence Min Rajnath Singh

After Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday that India is making alternative arrangements for the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in the Eastern European nation amid Russian attacks against Ukraine, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave the same assurity of bringing back Indians from the country.

While talking to reporters, Rajnath Singh said, "Our government is taking all measures to bring back our citizens including students."

Amid the war zone situation in Ukraine, Mr Singh also said, "India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise."

Earlier MoS MEA Murleedharan also said the the government is making alternative arrangements for the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in the Eastern European nation as its airspace was closed.

Amid concerns expressed by the near and dear ones of the people stranded in Ukraine, Muraleedharan said the Central government will ensure the safety of over 18,000 Indians including students stranded there and asked them to follow the instructions of the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

#WATCH Our government is taking all measures to bring back our citizens including students. India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/KOlQ5t9bdt — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, an Air India plane that took off for Kyiv in Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation returned to Delhi due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace amid the Russian military offensive.

The minister also added, "An alternative plan is being prepared to repatriate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. We are looking for other ways as the airspace of that country has been closed."

Murleedharan's statement also came amid opposition criticism against the Central government for not making arrangements in time to bring the Indians in Ukraine back and accused it of "turning away its face" on its nationals in this difficult time.

Attacking the government for not acting despite repeated warnings, the Congress asked why it had not made arrangements in time to bring 20,000 Indians in Ukraine back home safely.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 06:09 PM IST