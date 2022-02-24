Russia-Ukraine War: India faces difficult times with rise in global risks

Even though India does not have direct links with Ukraine, Russia’s military operation could hurt the country as the commodity pics have surged. Analysts said the Brent crude oil prices have hit eight years high after it surpassed $100 per barrel after 2014 on the fear of disruption in supply and it may further increase if the US puts additional sanctions. This will have a major impact on India as it is a big importer of oil.

Here's how India will get affected:

As the Brent surpasses $100 per barrel, this will have an impact on the domestic inflationary scenario

The impact of higher gas prices would be felt in India, just like everywhere else

Apart from a potential impact on monetary policy and interest rates, it is also likely to have an adverse impact on the rupee through higher trade deficit and higher capital outflows

Also, affect India's sunflower oil import from Ukraine

Gold prices also rose sharply as investors sought a safe haven amid volatility. Many investors may move a part of their financial savings into gold since there is a risk of an underperformance of the equity markets in such a tense geo-political scenario. Besides, there is a possibility of rise in inflation which is expected to put further pressure on the economy.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Head (Retail Research) Siddhartha Khemka observed that any reaction from NATO / US armies is only going to worsen the situation further. ‘’Advice trades to remain with negative bias while investors need to keep calm and patience to tide over the current situation,’’ he noted.

Acuité Ratings & Research Chief Analytical Officer Suman Chowdhury said crude oil prices are likely to stay above $100 over the near term. ‘’Clearly, this will have an impact on the domestic inflationary scenario where there are already significant undercurrents due to increasing pass through of higher commodity prices with improving demand in manufactured products and even services. While the Government can partly alleviate the pressures through a further cut in excise duties of retail fuels, input costs are set to increase further for sectors such as paints, chemicals, plastic products, transport and aviation in the near term,’’ he noted.

Apart from a potential impact on monetary policy and interest rates, it is also likely to have an adverse impact on the rupee through higher trade deficit and higher capital outflows, said Chowdhury.

According to CRISIL Research Director Hetal Gandhi, over the past three months, OPEC members haven’t been meeting their production targets, which has influenced prices. ‘’The upshot is energy and trade-deficit negative for India, since we import nearly 85% of our crude oil requirement,’’ she said.

“The Russia-Ukraine war will have a big bearing on global natural gas markets, since Russia produces ~17% of it and has a 25% share of total gas exports. Thankfully, India’s gas requirements are locked in contracts with Qatar, the supply of which is unlikely to be affected if the war doesn’t spill over. However, the impact of higher gas prices would be felt in India, just like everywhere else,’’ noted Gandhi. However, she predicted that spot LNG prices, which averaged $27-30 per mm Btu in January 2022, could rise to $35-40 if the strife continues.

Moreover, the war will also heavily impact India’s import of sunflower oil from Ukraine. Of the total sunflower oil import of 1.89 million tonnes in 2021, as high as 70% was from Ukraine alone while 20% from Russia and balance 10% from Argentina.

"India imports about two lakh tonne per month of sunflower seed oil and at times it goes up to three lakh tonnes per month. India is dependent on edible oil imports to the tune of about 60%. Any global development will have an impact," said Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association President Sudhakar Desai.

