Rules framed for tribunals struck down

New Delhi: In a major slap to the Modi government, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the rules framed by it to control 19 judicial tribunals, including the national green tribunal and income tax appellate tribunal, and referred to a larger Bench the question whether any law can be declared a money bill to skip voting in the Rajya Sabha.

Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, who had petitioned the Apex Court along with others on September 4, 2017, on behalf of the Congress, said the government does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha and hence it had resorted to include major laws as part of the finance bill by claiming them to be money bills to exclude role of the Rajya Sabha in their passage. See Pg 9