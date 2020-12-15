Ruckus in Karnataka Legislative Council: Members get physical, deputy chairman pulled down

Bengaluru: Pandemonium broke out in the Karnataka Legislative Council just minutes after the House reconvened Tuesday with Congress legislators objecting to Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda presiding over the proceedings.

Congress and BJP legislators were involved in pulling and pushing Dharmegowda of the JD(S). While the Congress legislators pulled the Deputy Speaker out of his chair, the BJP lawmakers tried to push him back to his seat. As the situation threatened to go out of control, marshals were summoned and the Council was once again adjourned sine die.

As the House reconvened, there was high drama over a no-confidence motion against Chairman of the Legislative Council Prathapachandra Shetty of the Congress. Congress legislators alleged that the Deputy Chairman forcibly occupied the chair after locking Shetty out.

Visuals that went viral showed Congress legislators physically pulling the Deputy Chairman out of his chair. While Dharmegowda is seen resisting, BJP MLCs are seen pushing him back into the chair.

The Council which was adjourned sine die abruptly on December 10 though it was scheduled to sit till December 15. The House was reconvened Tuesday after the Yediyurappa government petitioned the Governor that important Bills needed to be passed in the Council. The contentious Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, that was passed in the Assembly was among those which were to be tabled.