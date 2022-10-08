'RSS was helping British & Savarakar was getting stipend from them': Rahul Gandhi |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the BJP and RSS, claiming that Savarakar was "receiving a stipend from the British" and that the RSS was aiding the British. He also asserted that the BJP played no part in the freedom struggle.

While speaking to the media, Gandhi said, "In my understanding, RSS was helping the British and Savarakar was getting a stipend from the British. BJP was nowhere to be found in the freedom struggle. BJP can't hide such facts. Congress and its leaders fought for freedom."

The statement comes as the Wayanad MP interacted with the masses as the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mayasandra, Tumakuru in Karnataka. This marks his third press interaction during the march.

The yatra is in its Karnataka leg and marked its 31st day today.

The march began at around 6.40 am, informed veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

According to the Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralisation.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders, and workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets, and air conditioners are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.