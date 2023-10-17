RSS, VHP Welcome SC Decision On Same-Sex Marriages

The Supreme Court's decision on same-sex marriages has been met with a welcome by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organizations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtra Sevika Samiti (RSS). The RSS expressed its view that the Parliament should engage in a discussion on the various aspects of this matter and make "appropriate" decisions.

Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, stated, "The Supreme Court's decision on same-sex marriage is worth welcoming. Our democratic parliamentary system can seriously discuss all the issues related to this and take appropriate decisions."

The VHP's Central Working President and senior advocate, Alok Kumar, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, which did not recognize same-sex relationships as marriages eligible for registration and adoption of children. He stated, "This is not even their fundamental right. Not giving homosexuals the right to adopt a child is also a good step."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani commented on the Supreme Court's judgment, noting that it recognizes the limits of judicial review and acknowledges that the issue falls within the jurisdiction of Parliament and the Union. He further highlighted that the Court has requested the Union government to establish a high-powered committee led by the Cabinet Secretary to examine all matters related to same-sex marriage expeditiously and make recommendations after considering the views of all stakeholders.

Jethmalani concluded that the ball is now in the Union of India's court, where it has always belonged.