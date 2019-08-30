RSS training better than that imparted to pvt guards: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the training provided in RSS shakhas was far superior than that imparted to private security guards by their agencies.

Goyal was addressing the Private Security Industry Conclave (PSIC) - 2019 organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The theme for this year’s conclave is “Creating jobs - securing new India”.

Urging private security agencies to look at training in a “bigger way”, the minister, who attended the programme in place of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said: “I am not so sure how well these guards are trained. I am not even sure about the equipment they have and how well they know how to handle it...”

But a baton can be an effective weapon, if it is in well-trained hands, said Goyal. “In many places in the world, baton itself provides a lot of confidence... A baton can do wonders, if it is in the hands of a well trained guy.” Though he was quick to add that he did not mean that everyone should be sent to RSS shakhas, he said there was not harm in that (people joining shakhas).