RSS To Hold 10-Day Belagavi Pracharak Conclave Amid Priyank Kharge's Registration Row

RSS Chief Bhagwat Mohan | File Pic

Bengaluru: Amidst ongoing tussle between Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and the RSS, where the Minister is threatening to ban the organisation if they failed to produce registration documents of the organisation, RSS has decided to hold its 10-day `Pracharak' conclave at Belagavi.

The conclave will begin on July 6, which will be held in a private school, where the top RSS leaders including Sara Sangha Chalak Mohan Bhagavat, Sarasanchalak Dattatreya Hosabale, Dr Krishna Gopal, C R Mukund, Arun Kumar, Rama Dutta, Alok Kumar, Atul Limaye will be participating on the various days of the conclave.

While the senior leaders like `Saha Karyavahaks' will stay for all the 10 days sessions, Sarasanchalak is expected to visit one day, while Sara Sangh Chalak Mohan Bhagavai will attend one day.

According to leaders, this would be the preliminary preparations before the State would go for polls in 2028. During earlier meetings, the RSS used to invite some of the BJP leaders also, who had RSS background. However, this time, since there are differences between BJP leaders and RSS, no one is getting a formal invitation.

Even the outburst of Priyank Kharge against RSS soon after taking over as the Home Minister, was the result of learning about possible conclave. Now, another minister from Kalaburgi -- Sharan Prakash Patil has come down heavily against the RSS, seeking its credentials and registration details.

The rift had started last year itself when Kharge had tried banning RSS flag marches in his home constituency of Chittapur. However, after the court intervention, the RSS held a road march.