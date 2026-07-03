 RSS To Hold 10-Day Belagavi Pracharak Conclave Amid Priyank Kharge's Registration Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRSS To Hold 10-Day Belagavi Pracharak Conclave Amid Priyank Kharge's Registration Row

RSS To Hold 10-Day Belagavi Pracharak Conclave Amid Priyank Kharge's Registration Row

The RSS will hold a 10-day Pracharak conclave in Belagavi from July 6 amid its ongoing standoff with Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the organisation's registration. Top RSS leaders, including Mohan Bhagwat, will attend. The meeting is seen as part of preparations for the 2028 Assembly polls, even as tensions with the state government continue.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Friday, July 03, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
RSS To Hold 10-Day Belagavi Pracharak Conclave Amid Priyank Kharge's Registration Row
RSS Chief Bhagwat Mohan | File Pic

Bengaluru: Amidst ongoing tussle between Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and the RSS, where the Minister is threatening to ban the organisation if they failed to produce registration documents of the organisation, RSS has decided to hold its 10-day `Pracharak' conclave at Belagavi.

The conclave will begin on July 6, which will be held in a private school, where the top RSS leaders including Sara Sangha Chalak Mohan Bhagavat, Sarasanchalak Dattatreya Hosabale, Dr Krishna Gopal, C R Mukund, Arun Kumar, Rama Dutta, Alok Kumar, Atul Limaye will be participating on the various days of the conclave.

While the senior leaders like `Saha Karyavahaks' will stay for all the 10 days sessions, Sarasanchalak is expected  to visit one day, while Sara Sangh Chalak Mohan Bhagavai will attend one day.

Read Also
WHO Warns South-East Asia To Act Now Against Rising Antimicrobial Resistance To Protect Future...
WHO Warns South-East Asia To Act Now Against Rising Antimicrobial Resistance To Protect Future...

According to leaders, this would be the preliminary preparations before the State would go for polls in 2028. During earlier meetings, the RSS used to invite some of the BJP leaders also, who had RSS background. However, this time, since there are differences between BJP leaders and RSS, no one is getting a formal invitation.

Even the outburst of Priyank Kharge against RSS soon after taking over as the Home Minister, was the result of learning about possible conclave. Now, another minister from Kalaburgi -- Sharan Prakash Patil has come down heavily against the RSS, seeking its credentials and registration details.

The rift had started last year itself when Kharge had tried banning RSS flag marches in his home constituency of Chittapur. However, after the court intervention, the RSS held a road march.  

Follow us on