 RSS route march: Supreme Court rejects TN govt's plea against Madras HC order
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRSS route march: Supreme Court rejects TN govt's plea against Madras HC order

RSS route march: Supreme Court rejects TN govt's plea against Madras HC order

The Madras High Court on February 10 had reportedly allowed the route march despite the state government refusing permission citing threat of attack on the RSS march from the banned organisation Popular Front of India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Tamil Nadu government's appeal against Madras High Court order allowing route marches by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the state.

The Madras High Court on February 10 had reportedly allowed the route march despite the state government refusing permission citing threat of attack on the RSS march from the banned organisation Popular Front of India.

Tamil Nadu government had approached the Supreme Court challenging the HC order which was dismissed by a bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal, stated a report from Hindustan Times.

According to Bar and Bench, the top court had earlier adjourned the case on submission by Tamil Nadu government that the relevant parties will arrive at a solution.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu govt denies permission for RSS route march, restricts VCK protest; Sangh moves HC
article-image

Timeline of the case

The RSS had sought TN government's permission in October last year to carry out a march to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and Gandhi Jayanti. The government refused following which the organisation moved a plea before HC.

In November, a single-judge bench had given RSS permission to conduct march subject to certain conditions. These conditions were lifted by a division bench of the HC during February 10 hearing.

The government then filed an appeal before the apex court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler appears before CBI in Delhi to give his voice...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler appears before CBI in Delhi to give his voice...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Vikas Walkar alleges Aaftab Poonawala's parents have been 'hidden somewhere'

Shraddha Walkar murder: Vikas Walkar alleges Aaftab Poonawala's parents have been 'hidden somewhere'

RSS route march: Supreme Court rejects TN govt's plea against Madras HC order

RSS route march: Supreme Court rejects TN govt's plea against Madras HC order

Massive influx of tourists in Shimla: 30,000 vehicles enter city in 2 days to escape soaring...

Massive influx of tourists in Shimla: 30,000 vehicles enter city in 2 days to escape soaring...

WATCH: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot begins day long fast, despite party's warning of...

WATCH: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot begins day long fast, despite party's warning of...