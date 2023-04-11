RSS route march: Supreme Court rejects TN govt's plea against Madras HC order

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Tamil Nadu government's appeal against Madras High Court order allowing route marches by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the state.

The Madras High Court on February 10 had reportedly allowed the route march despite the state government refusing permission citing threat of attack on the RSS march from the banned organisation Popular Front of India.

Tamil Nadu government had approached the Supreme Court challenging the HC order which was dismissed by a bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal, stated a report from Hindustan Times.

According to Bar and Bench, the top court had earlier adjourned the case on submission by Tamil Nadu government that the relevant parties will arrive at a solution.

Timeline of the case

The RSS had sought TN government's permission in October last year to carry out a march to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and Gandhi Jayanti. The government refused following which the organisation moved a plea before HC.

In November, a single-judge bench had given RSS permission to conduct march subject to certain conditions. These conditions were lifted by a division bench of the HC during February 10 hearing.

The government then filed an appeal before the apex court.