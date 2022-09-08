RSS-backed Muslim body welcome survey of Madrasas by UP government

Photo: Representative Image

Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an outfit of Muslims backed by Rashtriya Swayamsweak Sangh (RSS) has welcomed the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision of conducting a survey of Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh. The Manch said that similar practice is being done for the institutions run by Christian, Buddhist, Araya Samaj, and other religious sects hence, there is no harm in surveying Madrasas.

The national convener members of the Manch, Mohd. Afzal, Dr Shahid Akhtar, Islam Abbas, Raza Rizvi, Majid Kalakot, Abubakar Naqvi, Reshma Hussain, Irfan Peerzada, Siraj Qureshi and Shalini Ali, in a joint statement issued on Thursday, said that it is high time that Muslims should join the mainstream of this country and move ahead.

The leaders said that there is a also need for giving technical, professional and skillful training to the students of Madrasas.

The survey is necessary to find out the curriculum and teaching pattern of these educational institutions. There are a large number of Madrasas in UP that are unregistered and do not follow the norms laid by the Education Board.

The Manch has also asked for good quality modern education to be given in Madrasas so that the students could join the mainstream in the country and progress in life.

It may be mentioned that the state government has asked the Madrasa Board to conduct a survey of non-recognized and unaided minority institutions by October 25.

The Madrasa Board of UP would conduct a survey to find out the management and funding pattern of these Madrasas. According to the chairman of the Madrasa Board in UP, Iftekhaar Ahmad Javed, the survey would find out how these institutions are being run and getting funds.

In the case of private funding, the survey will explore its source and pattern. Opposition parties including Hyderabad MP Assaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM have been opposing this move of the Yogi Government.