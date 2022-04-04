Rs 2,285 crore to be incurred on Central Vista project for FY 2022-2023, Government informs Rajya Sabha

The Central government on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that the estimated costs to be incurred on the development of the Central Vista project for the Financial Year 2022-23 is Rs 2,285 crore.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore gave the information while responding to a question asked by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh.

Replying to a question seeking details about the estimated costs to be incurred on the Central Vista redevelopment project for the financial year 2022-23, the Minister said, "The estimated cost to be incurred on the development/re-development of Central Vista project for the Financial Year 2022-23 is Rs 2,285 crore".

Asked whether it is a fact that the cost of the Central Vista project has shot up by 29 per cent to over Rs 1,290 crore, the Minister denied the claims by saying "No Sir".

Last month, the Minister had also informed the Upper House that the work for the first phase of redeveloped Central Vista Avenue, which comprises the Rajpath leading from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, is now scheduled to be completed by May 2022. This phase of the project was earlier scheduled for completion by December 2021.

Kishore then said that the expenditure incurred till date is Rs 418.70 crore, which is being met "from Major Head 4,059 of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs", referring to the demand for grants for the ministry in the Union Budget.

The second half of the Budget session commenced on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:29 PM IST