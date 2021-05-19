Rs 1,000 crore: PM’s relief for Gujarat

Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved an assistance of Rs1,000 crore for "immediate relief activities" in Gujarat after conducting an aerial survey of areas hit by cyclone Tauktae in the state, an official release said.

He also announced ex gratia compensation of Rs2 lakh for the kin of those killed due to cyclone in all affected states. Immediate financial assistance for the other affected states would be given after the respective state governments share assessment of the damage with the Centre, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) release added.

The announcement was made after Modi held a review meeting here with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and top officials to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

Gujarat will get additional assistance after an inter-ministerial team which will visit soon submits its assessment, the release said. The PM announced an ex gratia of Rs2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone across Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it said.

The survey covered the Una taluka of Gir-Somnath district, Mahuva taluka of Bhavnagar and Jafrabad taluka of Amreli district besides Diu, the PIB release said. Later, he chaired a meeting at the Ahmedabad Airport "to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken in Gujarat and Diu", said the release.

Chief minister Rupani and state Chief Secretary Anil Mukim were also present.

He reviewed the Covid situation and stressed the need to ensure that preventive measures are also taken, the release said. The Gujarat government said 45 persons lost their lives in cyclone-related incidents in the state.