Rs 10 crore have been set aside for construction of memorial dedicated to Manohar Parrikar: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday that Rs 10 crore had been set aside for the construction of a memorial dedicated to former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar here.

Sawant was presenting a revenue surplus budget in the state Assembly. "Rs 10 crore have been earmarked for the construction of a memorial dedicated to former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, who died in office on March 17," Sawant told the Goa Assembly. While Parrikar had presented a brief summary of the budget in January, the entire document could not be read out in the state Assembly on account of Parrikar's failing health.

"I am only reading out the budget which was prepared by late Manohar Parrikar, which he was not able to read due to poor health," Sawant said. In his speech, Sawant projected a revenue surplus of Rs 455.10 crore, while listing estimated expenditure from the revenue account at Rs 13,308. 26 crore and Rs 4,987 crore as capital account expenditure. The Chief Minister also said that his budget focused on core areas like health, agriculture and employment, while also looking to expand Goa's tourism industry.

Sawant also said that tackling the waste generated in the state was one of the key priorities of the government. He also proposed the development of a 'plastic waste to diesel' generation facility at Pernem in North Goa to tackle the menace. With constant complaints about the dilapidated condition of records and documents, especially those from the Portuguese era, Sawant said that the government would opt for preservation and geo-referencing of all land records.

"Geo-referencing is the need of the new digital age. Therefore, keeping this in view, I intend to implement Geo-referencing of all land records, which will be partly financed by the Government of India," Sawant said. Sawant also said that NGOs would be roped in to ensure that all girl students enrolled in government schools were provided with sanitary napkins in the interest of hygiene and to avoid absenteeism.

"My government has involved NGOs to provide sanitary napkins to all the government high schools and higher secondary schools at normal price along with dispenser and incinerator for disposal facility which can be directly availed by the girl students," Sawant said.