RRB NTPC exam: Rahul Gandhi extends support to protesting students, says 'I stand with you against policies of BJP govt'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended support to the students protesting against alleged anomalies in the tests conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board for the NTPC category.

Rahul Gandhi on his official Twitter account in Hindi wrote, "Students you are the hope of the country and of your family. I am against the policies of the BJP government and will be with you in favor of truth but violence is not our way. If you can take freedom from non-violent protest then why not your right?

After the protesting aspirants allegedly set a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express on fire in Bihar's Gaya, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Wednesday urged students not to take the law into their hands and assured them of addressing their concerns.

Vaishanaw first appealed to agitating students who appeared in Railway examination not to destroy or damage their own property because railway was theirs and they should keep it safe.

"I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them. Whatever concern students want to share, they can share with the committee set up by Railway Ministry and we will take note of it but do not take law and order in your hand," said Vaishnav, on students' protest against alleged irregularities in Non-Technical Popular Categories exams.

The Railway Minister said that all the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have been asked to listen to the concerns of students, compile them and send them to the committee.

"All RRB chairmen have been asked to listen to the concerns of students, compile them and send them to the committee. An email address has been set up for this purpose. The committee will go to different parts of the country and listen to grievances," said the Railway Minister. He said that the students can submit their grievances before the committee till February 16.

"Students can submit their grievances before the committee till February 16. The committee will examine the grievances and submit its recommendations before March 4," he said.

On Tuesday, students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest at the Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results.

Hundreds of students had blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna on Tuesday.

Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Rahul Gandhi tweets pic of Amar Jawan Jyoti on Republic Day

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 05:53 PM IST