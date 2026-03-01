RPF Durg Seizes 25 Kg Ganja Under ‘Operation Narcos,’ 2 Arrested | Representative Image

DURG – In a major crackdown under the specialized ‘Operation Narcos,’ the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Durg intercepted a big narcotics shipment on February 27, 2026. The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of over 25 kilograms of high-grade marijuana (Ganja) from the accused.

Intelligence-Based Operation

As per the RPF, the Operation was carried on the basis of precise intelligence input gathered through trusted informant (Mukhbeer).

Railway PRO, further informed RPF personnel launched an operation on Platform No. 2-3 at Durg Railway Station. During the investigation, the police team identified two young men acting suspiciously while awaiting a train to Katni. Upon searching, four bags containing 25.435 kg of Ganja found from the possession of the suspects, an official communique said.

Seizure And Confession

RPG seized contraband is estimated to have a market value of approximately ₹12,71,750. RPF said, both the accused confessed that they are indulged in smuggling of the contraband. They also admitted they are trying to transport the consignment to Katni for local distribution and sale.

Also Watch:

Booked Under NDPS Act

RPF further said both the accused were booked under under Section 20 (B) of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985 and hand over Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Raipur, for further investigation and advanced legal proceedings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/