Roundup: Trump claims Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir issue; US ready to help, India denies, Pakistan to seek help

US President Donald Trump claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue. Trump has offered to be the mediator between India and Pakistan and solve the Kashmir issue as he met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House. Khan and Trump discussed a number of issues, including the Afghan Peace Process. However, the Indian government has denied Trump’s claim. The US President, who is known to make inaccurate statements, claimed that Prime Minister Modi asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue. “If I can help, I would love to be a mediator. If I can do anything to help, let me know,” Trump said in response to a question. Trump said that he is ready to help, if the two countries ask for it. India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by Pakistan-based terrorists, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

Trump Contradicts Himself

US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to mediate in Pakistan issue, contradicted himself in the next sentence. Trump, who claimed that he had spoken with the Indian Prime minister in the regard, moments later said that ‘he will talk with Modi’ to discuss mediation issue. While the US State Department on Monday said that the matter is a bilateral issue concerning Islamabad and New Delhi, however, Washington is ‘ready to assist’. “While Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss, the Trump administration welcomes Pakistan and India sitting down and the United States stands ready to assist. We believe the foundation for any successful dialogue between India and Pakistan is based on Pakistan taking sustained and irreversible steps against militants and terrorists on its territory,” US state department spokesperson told ANI.

US Ready to Help

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs that overseas US regional policy tweeted, 'While Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss, the Trump administration welcomes #Pakistan and #India sitting down and the United States stands ready to assist. - AGW'