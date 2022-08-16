Rotary Club of Bombay strikes silver for rural India as nation goes diamond

As India celebrates the 75th. year of its Independence, the members of the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) were inaugurating their 25th. integrated village development in Ambu, in the Khed Taluka of Pune District.

Said Vineet Bhatnagar, President RCB, "this is a very joyful moment for us. On a momentous landmark for our nation, we are ensuring that about 1000 of our rural brethren will get access to pure, drinking water, water for agriculture, solar lights and street lights and access to uninterrupted education. We have noticed that with water for agriculture, villagers do not migrate en masse to urban centres after the monsoon. Over the last three years we have impacted 8662 lives, provided about 25,986 litres of clean drinking water, supporte 23 schools in these villages and brought about 280 acres of land under cultivation. And all this with solar power.

Adds Pratibha Pai of Chirag Rural Development Foundation, the implementation partner, "our Association with the RCB has been very beneficial for the villagers. In this village alone, we have been able to provide 219 families with solar lamps, installed multiple solar powered pumping systems, installed a water filtration to cater to 1000 people's needs, ten solar street lights and power for the primary school.

We are confident that this intervention will transform the socio economic landscape of Ambu village, enabling villagers to be stakeholders in their own development"