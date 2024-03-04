Roof Of Delhi's Ambience Mall Comes Crashing Down; Horrific Video Surfaces

In a horrific incident, a significant portion of the roof at upscale Ambience Mall in New Delhi's Vasant Kunj area collapsed on late Monday. The roof came crashing down in the Central Hall of the mall, triggering an immediate closure of the popular shopping destination.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the shocking incident. A video showed partial roof coming down and the debris fallen over the escalator. A plume of dust rose into the air following the crash.

Watch the video below

It’s raining collapses in Malls in NCR. Today roof of Ambience Mall at Vasant Kunj collapsed. Poor maintenance by owners is a factor. MCD must inspect all Cinemas and Malls lest a major accident happens again ⁦@ArvindKejriwal⁩ ⁦@LtGovDelhi⁩ ⁦@AmitShah⁩ pic.twitter.com/QYV6nTWm2Z — Shantanu Guha Ray (@ShantanuGuhaRay) March 4, 2024

The incident came a day after a similar occurrence happened in Greater Noida. On Sunday, at least two people were killed after a ceiling grille fell from the roof on the ground floor of the Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida West. The deceased were both 35-year-old men from Vijayanagar area in Ghaziabad.

The men were heading towards an escalator when then iron structures came crashing down on them from the fifth floor. The men reportedly died on the spot.