'Roads Are For Safety, Not Social Media': Bengaluru Traffic Police Takes Action Against Content Creator For Blocking Road, Performing Stunts

Bengaluru Traffic Police have taken action against a content creator by filing a FIR against him for allegedly blocking public movement and performing dangerous stunts on Church Street to create Instagram reels. The incident came to light after a video of the act surfaced on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing the video on X, Bengaluru Traffic Police wrote: “Creating content shouldn’t create chaos. A driver was seen blocking public movement and performing stunts for Instagram on Church Street. Roads are for safety, not social media.”

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Shanmukha N (PC-22318), who was assigned social media monitoring duty on January 20, 2026. During his duty around noon, he came across a post on an Instagram account with the username dhanveer_0555. The video, uploaded on January 11, allegedly showed the driver of a car bearing registration number KA-01-MR-9585 obstructing traffic by parking in the middle of Church Street and recording reels.

The driver was also seen opening both front doors of the moving vehicle and driving in a reckless manner, causing inconvenience and potential risk to pedestrians and other road users.

Police have sought to trace the driver and initiate appropriate legal action. Authorities have reiterated that public roads cannot be used for social media stunts and warned that strict action will be taken against those endangering public safety.