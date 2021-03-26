Road to economic revival runs through agriculture, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his concern over the economic condition of the nation and said that the road to economic revival of the country runs through agriculture and that strengthening the rural economy is the only way to ensure overall growth.

The CM was emphasizing on the role of the rural sector in the country's economy in the 7th edition of the Indian Economic Conclave in Delhi, a government press release said on Friday.

The economy of India largely depends on agriculture, and with a focus on rural economy, Chhattisgarh has chalked out a detailed action plan and has initiated various schemes.

"We believe that the economy will get a boost if the buying capacity of the bcommon man increases and for this we need to put money in their pockets and not a select few," CM Baghel said.

Replying to the question on where Chhattisgarh stands in the next decade in terms of economy, the CM said that Chhattisgarh will be a great contributor to the economy as it is a state which is generating employment in rural sector, doing value addition, setting up new industries and exploring the non-core sectors.

On the question of state performance on the economy during the pandemic, even in this tough time when there is a slowdown in the economy, Chhattisgarh has emerged as a fighter, showing signs of upward trend in real estate, automobile sector, MGNREGA etc, the CM said.

"We have been continuously working on improving the state's economy by giving money in the pockets of the consumers. And this helped us in the tough time", the CM added.