RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha Asserts Son Deepak Will Remain Bihar Minister For Full NDA Term, Rules Out Quitting Alliance | X @UpendraKushRLM

Patna: Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and MP Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday asserted that his son, Deepak Prakash, would remain a minister until the current NDA government is in power in Bihar.

Address to Party Workers

Addressing leaders and workers during the RLM’s national convention at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Kushwaha told them not to be misled by any confusion or media speculation. He assured them that as long as the current NDA government remained in power in Bihar, Deepak would continue to serve as a minister.

“Those who are unsure whether Deepak Prakash will continue as a minister should not be confused. People having such a doubt do not have faith in the wisdom of senior NDA leaders. Senior NDA leaders exhibited their wisdom by appointing him a minister for the second time after the change of guard in the state. They have not made him a minister for two or four months but for the full term,” he added. He also appealed to the media not to make any unnecessary speculation in this regard, and ruled out the possibility of quitting the NDA.

Media Appeal

During the convention, Kushwaha was unanimously re-elected as the RLM's national president for the 2026-29 term. Several political resolutions were passed during the convention. Appreciating the development work undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party expressed confidence that India would scale new heights on the global stage in the coming years.

Acknowledging Nitish Kumar's contributions to Bihar's development as a chief minister, the convention noted that extensive work still needed to be done in the state's education, health, industrial, and employment sectors. The party demanded that top priority be given to curbing the migration of youth from Bihar and expanding agro-based industries.

The party also reiterated its demand for a review of the current collegium system to ensure transparency in judicial appointments and for the creation of an Indian Judicial Service (IJS), modelled after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The party emphasised the need to ensure social justice, transparency, and equal opportunity within the judicial system.

Concerns regarding the delimitation exercise were also raised during the convention. The party demanded that the delimitation of Lok Sabha and state assembly seats be based on actual population figures so that states like Bihar receive their due political representation. It also called for ensuring representation for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities in proportion to their current population.

The party demanded renaming Patna to "Pataliputra," declaring the birth anniversary of Krantijyoti Mata Savitribai Phule (January 3) as "Women's Education Day" at the national level, and installing a life-size statue of Jan-Nayak Karpoori Thakur within the Parliament complex.