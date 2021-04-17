RJD leader Lalu Yadav gets bail in Dumka treasury case linked to fodder scam

Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday received bail in the in Dumka treasury case of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam. The Jharkhand High Court has directed him to remain in the country, and he cannot change his address or mobile number during the bail period.

The politician who is under treatment in Delhi AIIMS (in judicial custody) will have to furnish a bail bond before the special CBI court at Ranchi to be released. Following the news, celebrations have broken out at 10, Circular road, otherwise known as Rabri Devi's residence.

in 2018, the former Bihar Chief Minister had been sentenced to 14 years in jail by a special CBI court. The court also imposed 60 lakh rupees as fine. The case relates to fraudulent withdrawals of over 3 crore rupees from December 1995 to January 1996 from the Dumka treasury. At the time, he had already been serving a jail term in Ranchi after his conviction in three other fodder scam cases.

Prasad had already acquired bail in the three other cases of the fodder scam and was waiting for judgement in the Dumka treasury case in order to emerge from jail. The septuagenarian RJD supremo who had been was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi in January last in view of his bad health.

(With inputs from Law Kumar Mishra)