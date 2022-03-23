RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted at AIIMS Delhi

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted at AIIMS Delhi.

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and son of Lalu Yadav said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji is undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi. His creatinine level was 4.5 when he was in Ranchi. It increased to 5.1 when it was tested in Delhi. It reached 5.9 when tested again. So the infection is increasing."

Lalu Prasad's health deteriorated on Tuesday. Hence, the RIMS administration of Ranchi after forming a medical board decided to send him to Delhi for better treatment.

Lalu Prasad reached Delhi in an air ambulance.

