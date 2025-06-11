RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)

ANI

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad celebrated his 78th birthday on Wednesday, with a difference as he cut a 78-kg laddoo cake with a sword at his residence in the state capital.

A large number of party workers and supporters started gathering outside the main gate of his residence at 10, Circular Road in large numbers to celebrate moments since morning.

In videos going viral on social media, Lalu is seen cutting a giant 78-kg laddoo cake with a sword as he is surrounded by his family members, including eldest daughter Misa Bharti, and son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

Lalu`s eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the party as well as from the family after the latter revealed about his 12-year old relationship with a woman on social media, was absent from the festivities. An old video of Tej Pratap wishing Lalu a happy birthday also resurfaced and went viral on social media.

A worker of Lalu’s party handed over the large sword to him to cut the cake as he also apparently accepted his request. He also cut another cake, created in the design of the numerals ’78’.

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad claimed that a party worker handed over a sword to cut the cake, and he also accepted his request by doing it symbolically. The cake was actually cut with a small knife, he claimed.

The festivities were also marked by distribution of sweets, sloganeering, and cultural programmes.

Greeting Lalu on his birthday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commented on ‘X’, Many happy birthday wishes to former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav. Our relationship has not been limited to politics – it has been a deep human bond, based on common values, and the struggle for social justice. Your life has been full of struggles, but you have always raised your voice with strength and courage for those who are often unheard. Today on your birthday I wish you good health and a long life."

Targeting Lalu, Union Minister and HAM patron Jitan Ram Manjhi commented on ‘X’, “There can be no change in the behaviour of those who divide society by oiling sticks. Today when he is not in the government, Sahib (Lalu) is cutting the cake with a sword. If by mistake his son (Tejashwi) becomes something (CM) then the cake will be blown away with an AK-47.” Isn't it Lalu ji? Well happy birthday.”

Tejashwi’s wife Rajshree Yadav posted pictures, showing her father-in-law’s birthday celebrations, on her ‘X’. “Himalayas of courage, the ocean of justice, the burning flame of public awareness, the voice of the deprived. Wishing Papa a very happy 78th birthday! If you are there, then everything is there! If you are there, then everything is there!," she commented.