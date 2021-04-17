RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Dumka treasury case

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav will be free from jail soon as the Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted him bail in a case related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3 crore from Dumka treasury in 1995.
A Bench of Justice Apresh Kumar Singh, while pronouncing the bail, directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period.
According to Lalu's lawyers, it may take two or three days for him to come out as he is currently undergoing medical treatment at AIIMS, Delhi in judicial custody. Bail bond and other procedures will start soon after the court faxes the order copy.
Lalu was convicted for seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code in March 2018.He was convicted in three other cases related to fodder scams in Doranda, Chaibasa and Deoghar districts and was in jail since2013
The former Bihar chief minister will have to furnish a bail bond before the special CBI court at Ranchi to be out of jail.
Celebrations started at 10, Circular Road residence of Rabri Debi as the news of the High Court granting him bail reached. (With inputs from agencies)
