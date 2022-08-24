RJD and JDU is going to have a never-ending partnership: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav |

Days after forming the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that RJD and JDU is going to have a never-ending partnership. Calling RJD-JDU crickters in assembly, Tejashwi said that the partnership is going to be the longest inning and will be working for the development of Bihar and the country.

"No one is getting run out this time," said Yadav.

The Dy CM was also stung by raids on a number of RJD leaders and called the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax (IT) department "three jamaai" (sons in-law), which the BJP sent to states where it was not in power.

"My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I are all paying the price for our commitment to socialism. The CM and I have the same ideology. You (BJP) cannot reap what we socialists have sown," said Yadav.

The RJD heir apparent also expressed dismay over a section of the media saying that a mall being raided by CBI in Gurugram belonged to him.

"These media outlets should do some research. It belongs to someone based in Haryana, and was inaugurated by a BJP MP," said Yadav.

Yadav also said that Nitish Kumar has taken a "courageous decision" and that brought a "new ray of hope" for the people of the country.

BJP leaders should also remember that the CM was called a socialist by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he remarked.

Vijay Kumar Sinha steps down as Bihar Assembly Speaker

Ahead of the floor test, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned from his post today.

He announced his resignation during the special Assembly session called by the ruling party.

"As I do not have the number and the ruling party has brought no confidence motion against me, I am resigning from the post of the Speaker," the BJP leader said while addressing the House.

"The no confidence motion was brought by nine members of the House of which eight are not in accordance with the law. One of the MLAs, who is now a state minister, has mentioned that I have lost the majority in the Assembly to remain as speaker which is genuine. The other eight have levelled baseless allegations. They accused me of siding with the ruling parties which is absolutely wrong," he stated.

(with agency inputs)