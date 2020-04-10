Rival airlines IndiGo, Air Vistara and others engage in hilarious social media banter

The deadly pandemic coronavirus has disrupted many services in the world with airline travelling being one of them.

Amid the lockdown, these Indian rival airlines have come together to sport a hilarious banter on the microblogging platform Twitter.

It all started when IndiGo airlines wrote: "Hey Air Vistara, not flying higher these days we heard?"

"No IndiGo, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say Go Airlines?" replied Air Vistara.