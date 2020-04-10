Rival airlines IndiGo, Air Vistara and others engage in hilarious social media banter

The deadly pandemic coronavirus has disrupted many services in the world with airline travelling being one of them.
Amid the lockdown, these Indian rival airlines have come together to sport a hilarious banter on the microblogging platform Twitter.
It all started when IndiGo airlines wrote: "Hey Air Vistara, not flying higher these days we heard?"
"No IndiGo, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say Go Airlines?" replied Air Vistara.
Pulling AirAsia in the banter, Go Air replied: "Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, AirAsia?"
"Absolutely Go Air, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right SpiceJet?" replied AirAsia.
SpiceJet also roped in Delhi Airport in their hilarious conversation. "Air Asia, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right Delhi Airport?" wrote SpiceJet.
"Agree with you IndiGo, Air Vistara, GoAir, AirAsia, SpiceJet. The Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too!" replied Delhi Airport.
Penguin, a publishing house in India, who is home to almost all the books we need, invited itself in the conversation.
Quoting Mason Cooley, Penguin said: "Worry not, you guys, for 'reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are."
Delhi Airport replied: "Oh, where would we go with books and music weren’t there to give flight to our imaginations?"
